Russians damaged church in Kherson region with shelling. PHOTO

During the shelling, Russian aggressors seriously damaged the Church of the Ascension in the village of Dniprovske in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Diocese of the OCU, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that "the Nazis sent a festive greeting on the eve of the Transfiguration of the Lord".

This is not the first time this church has been damaged by Russian shelling since the liberation of Kherson.

"We will survive, and their memory will be covered with dark soot of shame and unbearable spiritual stench," the OCU added.

