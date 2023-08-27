Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region: the cities of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretine, the villages of Bahatyr, Bohoiavlenka, Klishchiivka, Maksymivka, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Solovyove, Shakhtarske.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy fired at Avdiivka from all types of weapons. A 25-year-old man was wounded and evacuated to hospital after receiving first aid from the White Angel group. Four private houses were damaged.

The village of Bahatyr was attacked by Russian terrorists with two S-300 missiles, hitting a farm. A grain storage shed, tractors and equipment, and civilian cars were damaged.

A man was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Shakhtarsk.

