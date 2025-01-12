Occupiers wounded three people in Kherson this morning, another person died and two were injured in region over past day. PHOTO

On the morning of 12 January, Russian troops attacked Kherson and Antonivka, causing casualties. Over the past day, 47 settlements in Kherson region came under fire.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Shelling of Kherson and its suburbs

For example, in the morning, Russian troops attacked Antonivka with a UAV. A 47-year-old woman came under enemy attack. She sustained a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to her forearm, legs and lower back. The victim is currently in hospital, where she is being provided with all the necessary assistance. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

At about nine o'clock in the morning, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 57-year-old resident of Kherson. The woman received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. An ambulance team took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

Later it became known that another resident of Kherson, who was injured by an enemy drone attack, had been admitted to hospital. The 62-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-blast and shoulder injury. His condition is light. The doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Shelling in the Kherson region over the last day

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Military Administration, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Antonivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Blahovishchenske, Virivka, Vesele, Veletenske, Dniprovske came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Dudchany, Novotyanka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Mykhaylivka, Mykolaivka, Mykilske, Olgivka, Odradokamianka, Tyahyanka, Tokarivka, Rozlyv, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Lvov, Yantarne, Shlyakhove, Shyroka Balka, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Krasnyi Mayak, Ukrayinka, Bilozerka and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military hit social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

It is reported that 1 person was killed and 2 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.