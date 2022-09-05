AFU liberated three settlements - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As infoems Censor.NЕТ, Zelensky video address was posted on Facebook.

"I believe that the Ukrainian flag and free life will return to Crimea again. We will liberate all our land, all our people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services are taking the necessary steps. These steps can be heard. And everyone can see: the occupiers have already begun to flee Crimea. This is the right choice for them.

And I want to thank today the fighters of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd Terror Defense Brigade, who ensured the result in the Donetsk region - a village was liberated.

The 54th brigade in the direction of Lisichansk-Siversk also made good steps, moved forward, took certain heights.

I would also like to note the 42nd separate motorized infantry battalion - due to its heroic actions two settlements in the South of our country were liberated.

Thank you all, guys!"