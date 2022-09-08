There’s good news from Kharkiv this week, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to citizens of Ukraine at the end of 196th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was pubished by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"There is good news this week from the Kharkiv region. Apparently, all of you have already seen reports about the activity of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every citizen feels proud of our soldiers. It is a well-deserved pride, the right feeling.

It is not yet time to name these or those localities to which the Ukrainian flag is returning. But it is time to say thank you to the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 92nd Independent Mechanized Brigade and the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade for the bravery and heroism shown during combat missions.

I also thank today the 406th Independent Artillery Brigade for their extremely successful hits in the occupier concentration areas in the South of our country and the 60th Independent Infantry Brigade, consistently advancing our positions.

Each success of our military in one direction or another changes in favor of Ukraine and the overall situation on the entire front. The more difficult it is for the occupants, the more losses they have, the better our defenders' positions in Donbas will be, the more reliable will be the defense of Zaporizhzhya and Mykolaiv, cities of Dnipropetrovsk region, the faster we can liberate Azov region and the whole South", - Zelensky said.

