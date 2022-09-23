ENG
Enemy Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed by Ukrainian military. VIDEO

According to the military, during a raid by enemy aircraft, the Ukrainian military managed to shoot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook  of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh.

"The precise strike of the anti-aircraft guns immediately engulfed the deadly aircraft in fire, and in a matter of seconds the helicopter caught fire already on the black soil of Ukraine," the message reads.

