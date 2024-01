Ukrainian artillerymen of the 66th separate mechanized brigade together with scouts of the 88th separate marine battalion destroyed the occupants’ ammunition in the Lyman sector.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showed the destruction of enemy ammunition, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier takes over American Abrams tank: "We will be in Ukraine soon". VIDEO