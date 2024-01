The Rubizh rapid response brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian Murom-M surveillance system in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the exact attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

