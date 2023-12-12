ENG
Destruction of occupants’ assault group near Klishchiivka. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy group of occupants who tried to attack Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the battle fragment shows that the fighters were actively dropping ammunition from drones on the attacking group of occupiers.

"Russian assault near Klishchiivka. The work of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

