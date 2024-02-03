Soldiers of 103rd Brigade hit Russian tank with drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 103rd separate territorial defence brigade hit a Russian occupier’s tank with a drone ammunition drop.

The video shows an enemy tank being hit by UAV operators of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"A precise hit with a "reset" and the occupiers' tank can no longer drive on our land and harm our defenders," the soldiers said.

