Soldiers of 103rd Brigade hit Russian tank with drone. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 103rd separate territorial defence brigade hit a Russian occupier’s tank with a drone ammunition drop.
The video shows an enemy tank being hit by UAV operators of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
"A precise hit with a "reset" and the occupiers' tank can no longer drive on our land and harm our defenders," the soldiers said.
