"Azov" fighters destroyed enemy engineering equipment. VIDEO
After aiming and adjusting the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard, the artillerymen attacked the Russians’ engineering equipment. The soldiers neutralised a BAT-2 road-builder, a pontoon, and a manipulator that was unloading the "dragon’s teeth".
According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of enemy equipment was published on the official channel of the Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.
