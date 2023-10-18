"Azov" fighters destroyed enemy engineering equipment. VIDEO

After aiming and adjusting the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard, the artillerymen attacked the Russians’ engineering equipment. The soldiers neutralised a BAT-2 road-builder, a pontoon, and a manipulator that was unloading the "dragon’s teeth".

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of enemy equipment was published on the official channel of the Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

See also: Border guards destroy a Russian TOR M2 surface-to-air missile system and 3 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO