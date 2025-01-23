Russians shooting captured Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO 18+
The occupiers shot at least six captured soldiers after seizing a Ukrainian position.
According to Censor.NET, the Russians filmed the shooting on their phones. The video from the occupier's phone was published on social media.
"A Russian soldier posted a video of himself shooting 6 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered. This is yet another horrific war crime committed by the Russian Federation against unarmed Ukrainian prisoners," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.
