Швеція сьогодні стане 32-м членом НАТО, - Білий дім
Швеція офіційно вступить до НАТО 7 березня, ставши 32-м членом Альянсу.
Про це повідомляє пресслужба Білого дому, інформує Цензор.НЕТ.
"Швеція офіційно приєднається до Альянсу НАТО 7 березня 2024 року, ставши 32-м союзником. Швеція є сильною демократією з високобоєздатною армією, яка поділяє наші цінності та бачення світу", - йдеться в повідомленні.
Топ коментарі
+10 govtva
показати весь коментар07.03.2024 14:42 Відповісти Посилання
+8 Геннадій #556934
показати весь коментар07.03.2024 14:53 Відповісти Посилання
+7 Леонід #587957
показати весь коментар07.03.2024 15:05 Відповісти Посилання
Вхід на форум Цензор.НЕТ
Будь ласка, зачекайте...
Для входу за паролем, перейдіть за посиланням
Використання імені користувача в якості логіну більше не підтримується!
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
Забули пароль або логін? Відновити пароль
у вашій безпеці є і частка нашої безпеки
The United States of America (USA or U.S.A.), commonly known as the United States (US or U.S.) or America, is a country primarily located in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_America North America , between https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canada Canada and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexico Mexico . It is a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federalism_in_the_United_States federation of 50 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._state states , a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_district_of_the_United_States federal capital district (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington,_D.C. Washington, D.C. ), and 326 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_reservation Indian reservations that overlap with state boundaries. Outside the union of states, it asserts sovereignty over five major https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Territories_of_the_United_States unincorporated island territories and various https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Minor_Outlying_Islands uninhabited islands .https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States#cite_note-27 [j] The country has the world's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area third-largest land area ,https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States#cite_note-largestcountry-13 [d] largest maritime https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exclusive_economic_zone exclusive economic zone , and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_population third-largest population , exceeding 334 million.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States#cite_note-pop_clock-30 [k]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paleo-Indians Paleo-Indians migrated across the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bering_land_bridge Bering land bridge more than 12,000 years ago. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_colonization_of_the_Americas British colonization led to the first settlement of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirteen_Colonies Thirteen Colonies in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Colony Virginia in 1607. Clashes with the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Crown British Crown over taxation and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_taxation_without_representation political representation sparked the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Revolution American Revolution and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Revolutionary_War Revolutionary War of 1775-1783. The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Continental_Congress Second Continental Congress voted for independence and formally https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence declared independence on July 4, 1776. The country began https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Territorial_evolution_of_the_United_States expanding across North America . As more https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Admission_to_the_Union states were admitted , sectional division over https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_the_United_States slavery led to the secession of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Confederate_States_of_America Confederate States of America , which fought the remaining states of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_(American_Civil_War) Union during the 1861-1865 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Civil_War American Civil War . With the Union's victory and preservation, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirteenth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution slavery was abolished nationally . By 1900, the United States had established itself as a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_power great power , becoming the world's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_largest_historical_GDP largest economy . After Japan's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_on_Pearl_Harbor attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the U.S. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_history_of_the_United_States_during_World_War_II entered World War II . The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aftermath_of_World_War_II aftermath of the war left the U.S. and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_Union Soviet Union as the world's two https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superpowers superpowers and led to the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War Cold War , during which both countries engaged in a struggle for ideological dominance and international influence. Following the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissolution_of_the_Soviet_Union Soviet Union's collapse and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War_(1985%E2%80%931991) end of the Cold War in 1991, the U.S. emerged as the world's sole superpower.
Обіцяли після вступу в НАТО.