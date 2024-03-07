УКР
Новини
Швеція сьогодні стане 32-м членом НАТО, - Білий дім

швеція

Швеція офіційно вступить до НАТО 7 березня, ставши 32-м членом Альянсу.

Про це повідомляє пресслужба Білого дому, інформує Цензор.НЕТ.

"Швеція офіційно приєднається до Альянсу НАТО 7 березня 2024 року, ставши 32-м союзником. Швеція є сильною демократією з високобоєздатною армією, яка поділяє наші цінності та бачення світу", - йдеться в повідомленні.

Читайте: Швеція оголосила про найбільший пакет допомоги Україні на понад €600 млн: бойові катери, підводне озброєння та ЗРК Robot 70. ПЕРЕЛІК

НАТО (6718) членство в НАТО (1764) Швеція (988)
+10
Путин всех перехитрил увеличив блок НАТО вдоль своих границ.
07.03.2024 14:42 Відповісти
+8
Це добра новина! Україна та Швеція а минулому,( та сподіваюсь) в цей важкий час були разом. Стояли проти москалів!
07.03.2024 14:53 Відповісти
+7
хворієш
07.03.2024 15:05 Відповісти
Супер !!! Україна має стати 33-м членом НАТО або 51 штатом США - іншого не дано !!!
07.03.2024 14:41 Відповісти
хто про що, а кацап про сраку
07.03.2024 14:57 Відповісти
Найщиріші вітання жовто-блакитним !

у вашій безпеці є і частка нашої безпеки
07.03.2024 14:58 Відповісти
Взагалі то вштатах і так 51 штат!!!
07.03.2024 15:07 Відповісти
Коли встигли?
07.03.2024 15:16 Відповісти
США 50 штатів + 1 федеральний округ

США 50 штатів + 1 федеральний округ

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paleo-Indians Paleo-Indians migrated across the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bering_land_bridge Bering land bridge more than 12,000 years ago. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_colonization_of_the_Americas British colonization led to the first settlement of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirteen_Colonies Thirteen Colonies in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Colony Virginia in 1607. Clashes with the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Crown British Crown over taxation and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_taxation_without_representation political representation sparked the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Revolution American Revolution and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Revolutionary_War Revolutionary War of 1775-1783. The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Continental_Congress Second Continental Congress voted for independence and formally https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence declared independence on July 4, 1776. The country began https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Territorial_evolution_of_the_United_States expanding across North America . As more https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Admission_to_the_Union states were admitted , sectional division over https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_the_United_States slavery led to the secession of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Confederate_States_of_America Confederate States of America , which fought the remaining states of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_(American_Civil_War) Union during the 1861-1865 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Civil_War American Civil War . With the Union's victory and preservation, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirteenth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution slavery was abolished nationally . By 1900, the United States had established itself as a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_power great power , becoming the world's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_largest_historical_GDP largest economy . After Japan's https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_on_Pearl_Harbor attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the U.S. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_history_of_the_United_States_during_World_War_II entered World War II . The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aftermath_of_World_War_II aftermath of the war left the U.S. and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_Union Soviet Union as the world's two https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superpowers superpowers and led to the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War Cold War , during which both countries engaged in a struggle for ideological dominance and international influence. Following the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissolution_of_the_Soviet_Union Soviet Union's collapse and the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War_(1985%E2%80%931991) end of the Cold War in 1991, the U.S. emerged as the world's sole superpower.
07.03.2024 15:17 Відповісти
Ну все вірно, запитай американця скільки штатів у них.... Відповідь 51!!!
07.03.2024 15:34 Відповісти
Путин всех перехитрил увеличив блок НАТО вдоль своих границ.
пєрєіграл
07.03.2024 14:59 Відповісти
"работайте, НЕ братья" - ще Україна не в НАТО
07.03.2024 14:59 Відповісти
Мої вітання!
07.03.2024 14:43 Відповісти
Svedi odnaznacno usilit NATo,eto odni iz lucix podgotovlenix soldat,eto ne vengri ili slovaki.U soldata svedskogo jest vsio na raz 100 luce cem u kacapa
07.03.2024 14:47 Відповісти
Не знаю якість їхніх солдат але техніка це точно одна з найліпших!!!
07.03.2024 15:12 Відповісти
Нарешті
07.03.2024 14:47 Відповісти
Дуже добре. А коли будуть літаки?
Обіцяли після вступу в НАТО.
07.03.2024 14:50 Відповісти
07.03.2024 14:52 Відповісти
Це добра новина! Україна та Швеція а минулому,( та сподіваюсь) в цей важкий час були разом. Стояли проти москалів!
таке враження що НАТО хоче відгородитися від України і послати нах ЕС, а потім злити Україну і ослабить ЕС, поки у них все виходить, і як у Ялті 1945 потім поділити Європу, трамп і республіканці цього і не приховую, ЕС одумайся, - ******* нам, це ******* вам.
показати весь коментар
07.03.2024 14:55 Відповісти
хворієш
у 2019 мне теж казали.
09.03.2024 13:43 Відповісти
А це що за пердьож??? Ти скільки сьогодні прийняв і чого??? Явний бот!!!
07.03.2024 15:11 Відповісти
марафон не дивлюсь і з дебілами не балакаю, часу немає.
09.03.2024 13:47 Відповісти
А на цезорі що марафон відкрили???
09.03.2024 16:58 Відповісти
Они могли войти в любой момент по желанию, потому что делали больше для НАТО чем большинство стран НАТО.
07.03.2024 15:21 Відповісти
НАТО - в хату !
07.03.2024 15:24 Відповісти
Вітаємо Швецію!Браво!🇺🇦🇸🇪
07.03.2024 15:25 Відповісти
Балтійське море - внутрішнє море НАТО
07.03.2024 15:40 Відповісти
Вітання жовто-синім!
07.03.2024 15:42 Відповісти
07.03.2024 17:11 Відповісти
 
 