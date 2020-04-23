Ukrainian troops come under fire near Orikhove, Avdiivka and Pavlopil

Today, April 23, Russian-backed forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian Joint Forces near the villages of Orikhove, Novoselivka Druha, Avdiivka and Pavlopil in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

"As of 12:00 on April 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area four times using 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms. According to available information, no casualties among the Ukrainian military were reported," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military gave an adequate response to the enemy attacks using firearms.

Prauta also said that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus among the personnel of the Joint Forces.

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded, one - died

As of 7:00 on April 23, 46 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, including six recoveries and two deaths, were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Some 341 people were placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 80 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, three new cases were reported