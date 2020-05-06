Ukraine’s government to abolish first lockdown’s restrictions from May 11

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal stated that the government will abolish first quarantine measures from May 11.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The first restriction will be abolished since May 11. It is important that we imposed lockdown in time. But it is equally important to lift the restrictions right and safely. That is why, until May 11, the business should be ready to work in new conditions," Shmygal said.