Russian actor denied entry to Ukraine for three years

A Russian citizen who arrived at Boryspil International Airport on July 13 on a flight from Frankfurt, who tried to deceive Ukrainian border guards, has been banned from entering Ukraine for three years, the State Border Guard Service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service press service.

According to the report, during the conversation, the man, born in 1982, flatly refused to admit to visiting Russian-annexed Crimea.

"He then failed to explain to the border guards of the Kyiv checkpoint why he attended a festival in Crimea last year. As it turned out, the actor took part in the shooting of a film 'The Balkan Line' that took place on the temporarily occupied peninsula. The movie received a subsidy from the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. According to the man, he also came to Ukraine for shooting, but he will not be able to do so in the near future. Ukrainian border guards imposed a three-year ban on the Russian actor on entry into our country," the report reads.

