Kyiv reports 308 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has reported 308 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 308 people have fallen ill with coronavirus in Kyiv. Fifteen patients have died," the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported on its Telegram channel.

Kyiv city has recorded 42 hospitalizations and 5 recoveries over the course of the past day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 699 Kyiv residents have died of Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the capital reached 34,362. Some 11,749 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.