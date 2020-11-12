Stepanov Concerned Over Epicenter’s Response To Imposition Of 'Weekend' Quarantine. ВИДЕО

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, expresses his concerns over the response of the Epicenter K company on social media over the imposition of the 'weekend' quarantine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Stepanov noted he is expecting a respective response of the controlling bodies to such statements.

As reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine imposed the 'weekend' quarantine having restricted operation of retailers on Saturdays and Sundays until November 30.

In response, the Epicenter K company made a Facebook post dedicated to turning the restriction to advantage.

On November 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 11,057 over November 10 to 500,865, and the number of deaths rose by 198 over November 10 to 9,145; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 3.7%.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 117 new coronavirus cases

According to the report, as at the morning of November 12, there were 500,865 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 9,145 lethal cases; besides, 227,694 people had recovered.

On November 11, a total of 11,057 new cases of the disease were recorded, 6,235 people recovered, 198 people died.

Therefore, on November 11, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (11,057 vs 6,235).

As at the morning of November 12, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 264,026, up 1.8% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (47,563), Kharkiv region (45,469), and Lviv region (35,535).