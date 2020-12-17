Kharkiv mayor Kernes dies

The newly elected mayor of Kharkiv, Hennadiy Kernes, has died at the Charite clinic in Berlin, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the director of the information and public relations department at Kharkiv City Council, Yuriy Sydorenko, has told.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Yes, Hennadiy Kernes has died. No details so far," Sydorenko said.

At the same time, businessman Pavlo Fuks, a friend of Kernes, wrote on his Telegram channel: "A great good heart of my best friend Hennadiy Kernes stopped tonight. The consequences of the coronavirus infection have seriously complicated the work of vital organs and systems of his body. May the memory of you live forever, my friend."

