Kyiv reports 308 new COVID-19 cases - Klitschko

Kyiv has confirmed 308 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 132,468, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 175 women aged 20-85 years; 4 girls aged 8-17 years; 121 men aged 20-85 years; 8 boys aged 6-16 years old.

Eleven Kyiv residents have died from COVID-19 during the past day. In total, 2,532 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus.

Read more: New strains of COVID-19 have not been encountered in Ukraine yet, there will be results of analysis of several samples soon - head of WHO office in Ukraine

At the same time, 938 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 88,377 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.