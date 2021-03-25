Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times

Over the past day, March 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The occupiers opened fire on Ukrainian positions from 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; different grenade launchers and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) ," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Joint Forces sustained no losses as a result of the enemy attacks.

Today, March 25, one ceasefire violation has been already recorded in the JFO area.