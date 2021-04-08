Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company joins the Ukrainian Business & Trade Association

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company has become a member of the Ukrainian Business & Trade Association (UBTA).

This has been stated by the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv, according to the press service of the company.

According to Shymkiv, the joint cooperation between Darnitsa and UBTA will expand business contacts with the European business community, as well as contribute to the promotion of Ukrainian pharmaceutical products in the EU markets.

Darnitsa is a European company operating in accordance with the internationally accepted standards. Our products comply with the current requirements of the European community for medicinal products. Therefore, cooperation with UBTA opens up additional opportunities for Darnitsa to expand international cooperation with the European Union, to enter new markets with a strict regulatory system, as well as to establish business contacts with the European business community," noted Shymkiv.

Within the framework of cooperation, Darnitsa joined the sectoral dialogue on opening the EU market for Ukrainian medicinal products, initiated by the UBTA. With the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, the Trade Representative of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and the State Expert Center, a discussion was held on the need to eliminate double checks of pharmaceutical products of the Ukrainian manufacturers for compliance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and mutual recognition of GMP certificates between Ukraine and EU member states.

UBTA is a business association in Ukraine, which, having a permanent representative office in the European Union, is officially authorized to represent the interests of Ukrainian exporting companies in the European community.

UBTA’s mission is to form an independent platform for export-oriented Ukrainian business aimed at authoritative representation of the interests of its members and broadcasting a consolidated position in the leading EU institutions and other key institutions of the business community.

As reported, in February, Darnitsa became a member of The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS), the world’s largest organization of specialists in the field of regulation of healthcare and related products (medicinal products, medical devices, biologics and food products).