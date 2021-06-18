Kyiv reports 207 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 207 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 207 new patients have been recorded in the capital. Four people have died, all men. In total, 5,168 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the city since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing on Friday.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases have reached 211,895, the mayor said.

At the same time, 244 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 202,267 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv records 251 new coronavirus cases

As reported, Ukraine recorded 967 new COVID-19 cases on June 17.