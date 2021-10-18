Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company has created an online platform for collecting official information on the post-COVID syndrome – various side effects that can be experienced by those who have had the coronavirus infection.

According to the press-service of the Company, the goal of the project is to collect all available information on the post-COVID syndrome and analyze it for further familiarization of citizens.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the post-COVID syndrome can occur in almost half of people who have had COVID-19. It is expressed in the presence of certain symptoms that are observed within three months after the disease, and in some cases even longer.

Among these symptoms, doctors distinguish shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing (77% of those who have recovered), increased heart rate and chest pain (up to 67%), general fatigue, and unreasonable fear and anxiety (from 40 to 80%).

In addition to general information, the online platform contains a number of recommendations for overcoming the consequences of COVID-19, including advice on planning a daily routine, correct breathing and relaxation techniques.

At the same time, as the company notes, all recommendations are based solely on the results of the international expert studies.

Darnitsa Medical Affairs Director Ihor Nykyforchyn believes that free access to complete and up-to-date information on COVID-19 and post-COVID syndrome is a prerequisite to successfully combat the pandemic and its negative consequences.

"We are the leaders of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, so we certainly cannot stand aside the most pressing issue in the healthcare sector. Concern for doctors and patients is our mission," emphasized Nykyforchyn.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1930. The company’s portfolio includes more than 210 brand names of medicinal products. The enterprise has 14 GMP certified production lines. Darnitsa products are exported to 16 countries. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family. The source: https://censor.net/n3293973