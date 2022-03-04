"If Ukraine falls, the whole of Europe will fall," Zelenskyi. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on the world to support Ukraine and its struggle against the Russian occupier.

As Censor.NET reports, Zelenskyi stated this during a telethon in support of Ukraine.

"Don't be silent, support Ukraine, we want that. Support our freedom. Because it's not just a victory over the Russian military, it's a victory of light over darkness, good over evil. If Ukraine can't stand, all of Europe can't stand will fall - will fall all of Europe ", - the president emphasized.

The president's speech was broadcast on big screens in Vilnius, Frankfurt am Main, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, and Paris. In total, about 200,000 people listened to him in these cities.

"If we win, and I am confident in our people, it will be a great victory for democracy, values, freedom. Then moments of silence will turn into years of prosperity," the head of state said.

See more: Rocket fragment fell in presidential dacha yard in Koncha Zaspa. PHOTO