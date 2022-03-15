Russian troops fire on psychoneurological institution in Kharkiv region

Russian troops fired on a psychoneurological institution with 330 residents in Oskil village, Kharkiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of March 11, the enemy cannot take our positions due to the strong defence of the Armed Forces. The occupier wanted to capture the city in two days, but strong resistance on the front line and in the rear did not allow to do so," Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synegubov posted on Telegram.

According to Synegubov, the enemy has no choice but to cynically attack the civilian population. Izium town remains the most critical locality in the region.

"The occupier again launched a brutal attack on civilians. After a war crime in Mariupol, today the enemy hit a psychoneurological institution in Oskil. We managed to evacuate 73 people to a neighbouring institution. At the time of the enemy attack, there were 330 people inside, including 50 patients with restricted mobility and 10 wheelchair users. The number of victims is being determined. This is a war crime against the civilian population, the genocide of the Ukrainian nation," the head of the administration added.

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are shelling and destroying key infrastructure, missiles are hitting houses.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of the entire nation, are courageously resisting aggression.