ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12581 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 208 16
Zelenskyi (3912) Donbas (4705)

Ukrainian Donbass stands at 103rd day of war, - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зеленський

The Russian army is trying to use additional forces in the Donbas direction.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in video appeal.

"But day 103 - and Ukrainian Donbass stands. It is standing firmly," he said.

According to him, "our heroes are not giving up their positions in Severodonetsk. Fierce street battles continue in the city." "Lysychansk, Slavyansk, Bakhmut, Svyatogirie, Avdiivka, Kurakhovo and other areas of Russian strikes are the hottest points of confrontation today," the President said.

"We do everything for the defense and on the Zaporizhzhya direction, on the Mykolayiv direction, too. I am grateful to each and everyone who withstands the pressure, the powerful pressure of the occupiers, and defends our state," Zelensky also said.

Watch more: In order not to reduce attention to Ukraine, everyone must keep talking about what is happening - Zelensky. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 