Ukrainian Donbass stands at 103rd day of war, - Zelensky

The Russian army is trying to use additional forces in the Donbas direction.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in video appeal.

"But day 103 - and Ukrainian Donbass stands. It is standing firmly," he said.

According to him, "our heroes are not giving up their positions in Severodonetsk. Fierce street battles continue in the city." "Lysychansk, Slavyansk, Bakhmut, Svyatogirie, Avdiivka, Kurakhovo and other areas of Russian strikes are the hottest points of confrontation today," the President said.

"We do everything for the defense and on the Zaporizhzhya direction, on the Mykolayiv direction, too. I am grateful to each and everyone who withstands the pressure, the powerful pressure of the occupiers, and defends our state," Zelensky also said.

