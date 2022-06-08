Russian occupiers wounded three people and kidnapped three in Zaporizhia

In the Zaporizhia region, the enemy continued shelling settlements, a minor boy, a man, and a woman were wounded by shrapnel wounds, and three men were abducted by the Russians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Zaporizhia military administration.

In the Zaporizhia region, the enemy improved the engineering equipment of the second line of defense and conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs in some areas.

The main forces and means of the invaders continue to be concentrated in the area of ​​Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, and they have strengthened their units in the area of ​​Vasylivka.

The invaders fired at MLRS on civilian infrastructure and peaceful households in Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Komyshuvakha village, Tavriyske, village Novodanylivka, village Novoandriyivka, Pologiv district, village Kamyanske, Vasylivskyi district.

Підрозділом протиповітряної оборони у передмісті обласного центру було знищено ворожу ракету.

Read more: Enemy missile was shot down over Zaporizhia region

In addition, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces along the line of contact from the entire range of weapons in the area of ​​settlements: Vilne pole, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Kamyanske, Belogorye, Hulyaipole, Poltavka, Novodanylivka, Novosilka, Chervone, Malynivka, Orikhiv, Olhivske, Uspenivka.

As a result of Russian artillery strikes near the village of Tavriyske and the village of Komyshuvakha, a minor, a local man and a woman were wounded by shrapnel.

Russian occupiers continue to kidnap people. In the town of Melitopol and Tokmak, in the village of Kopani in the Pologiv district, the Russians abducted three local men.

See more: Enemy fired at kindergarten in Stepnogorsk of Zaporizhia region, - RMA. PHOTOS

During the past 24hrs, the Ukrainian military in the Zaporizhia direction killed: 19 enemy personnel, 14 wounded; destroyed 6 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, 1 mortar. At the same time, two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.