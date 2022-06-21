Occupiers are advancing in Bakhmut direction, fighting continues, - General Staff

The Russians are conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Vershina and Semigorye, and fighting continues.

operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on June 21

Thus, the one hundred and eighteenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas is without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers, trying to prevent the entry of our units into the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Slovyansk direction. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dmytrivka, Chuguiv, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia and Bazaliivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, near Bohorodychn and Dolyna, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assaults of the occupiers.

The enemy systematically carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Virnopillya, Adamivka and Mazanivka. Inflicted air strikes on civilian infrastructure near Bogorodichny.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. They fired at the positions of the defense forces with artillery, multiple launch rocket system and mortars along the line of contact.

In the Severodonetsk direction, shelling of units of our troops from artillery of various calibers continues. They struck air strikes near Ustynivka, Hirsky and Lysychansk. Does not stop the assault in order to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk. In addition to this city, our soldiers are successfully resisting the assaults in the areas of Sirotyne and Bila Gora.

In the Bakhmut direction, in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Vershina and Semigorye, the enemy is conducting offensive operations, fighting continues. In addition, the enemy cynically fired on civilian infrastructure near Pokrovsky, Mykolayivka and Belogorovka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the New York area.

They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Kamyanka, Netaylovo, Mykilske and Orikhove.

An airstrike near Shcherbaky was recorded in the Kurakhiv direction. Defenders of Ukraine have stopped attempts at hostile assault in the Marinka area. The enemy fled ingloriously.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporozhye directions, the enemy did not take active action.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy suffers losses. Trying to hold back the Ukrainian defense forces, they fired artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems at the Murakhivka, Topolyny, Bila Krynytsia, and Maryino districts. The enemy fired airstrikes at civilian infrastructure near Ochakovo and Kutsurub. Conducts air reconnaissance of UAVs.

At the same time strengthens the fortification equipment of the advanced positions by building long-term firing points.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, 5 high-precision weapons carriers are kept ready to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

According to available information, due to significant losses in the command staff of airborne units, the enemy is forced to recruit reserve officers for military service with short-term contracts for a period of three months.