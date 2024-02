Russian occupiers shelled the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Pavlohrad City Council reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There is an "arrival" in Pavlohrad. The relevant services are working," the post reads.

