Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych
On the night of August 19, the enemy once again opened fire on Mykolaiv.
As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram.
"Mykolaiv - powerful explosions! Stay in shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!" - the message states.
