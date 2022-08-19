Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

On the night of August 19, the enemy once again opened fire on Mykolaiv.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram.

"Mykolaiv - powerful explosions! Stay in shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!" - the message states.

