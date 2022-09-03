During week, marines liquidated more than 260 invaders, destroyed 7 tanks and 17 self-propelled guns, - Navy of AFU

In the period from August 26 to September 2, soldiers of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 260 Russian invaders and destroyed more than 60 units of Russian military equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor. Artillery military units and units of the Navy inflicted fire damage on the Russian occupiers.

"According to updated data, in the period from 08/26/2022 to 09/02/2022, our soldiers destroyed: more than 260 personnel, 7 tanks, 25 self-propelled artillery (IFV, armored personnel carriers), 17 self-propelled guns, 2 towed artillery, 3 MLRS, 2 mortars,4 AT with BK – 4, AT – 1, 3 observation points, as well as 7 warehouses with ammunition," the message says.