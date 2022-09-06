3 objects of concentration of occupiers’ manpower were destroyed, 6 enemy control points and 9 anti-aircraft vehicles were damaged by fire, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 09/06/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 195 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. UAV conducts aerial reconnaissance with high intensity. It is trying to improve the logistical support of its troops.

During the current day, the enemy launched more than six missile and more than ten air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. To do this, he spent more than thirty flights. In particular, infrastructure was damaged in the areas of Bayrak, Asiivka, Pryshyb, Tetшanivka, Vremivka, Novomykhailivka, Velнka Novosilka, Poltavka, Olhivske, Novopil, Velyke Artakove, Bila Krynytsia, Ternivka, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Novohrihorivka, and Blahodativka. A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the civilian and military infrastructure of the settlements of Khrinivka in Chernihiv region and Nova Huta, Sopych and Myropillia in Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired at objects in the areas of the settlements of Prudianka, Slatyne, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Mospanove, Husarivka, and Zalyman;

the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Slavic direction. Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka and Dovhenke were shelled by the occupiers;

in the Kramatorsk direction, fire damage was recorded near Bohorodychne, Sydorovo, Kryvya Luka, Zakytne, Platonivka, Siversk, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhnyokamianske and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of New York, Yuriivka, Zaytseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne and Rozdolivka were damaged by fire;

in the Avdiivka direction, the settlements of Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske were hit by mortars and barrel artillery;

in the Novopavlivsk direction, the districts of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Neskuchne and Vremivka were shelled;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types near Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, Chervone, Poltavka, and Zaliznychne;

in the South Bug direction, the enemy fired along the contact line. In addition, the enemy continued to actively conduct aerial reconnaissance by UAVs, making more than fifty sorties.

At the same time, in connection with significant losses, the number of enemy units assigned to restore combat capability has increased. In addition, units of private military campaigns are forced to be replenished at the expense of prisoners in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. These persons are offered amnesty, citizenship of the Russian Federation and monetary payments for their participation in the war against Ukraine.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine. Our military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Dolyna, Soledar, Novobakhmutivka, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Liubomirivka settlements.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 8 strikes, during which combat equipment, anti-aircraft defense equipment and a significant number of personnel were destroyed in the strongholds in the Donetsk and South Bug directions. Air defense units in different directions destroyed one helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle and 5 cruise missiles.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support. Six enemy control points, including the corps level, were damaged by fire. Three objects of concentration of manpower of the occupiers were destroyed. Nine anti-aircraft defenses fell into the affected area. The results are being verified. At the same time, electronic reconnaissance and combat equipment, communication stations, pontoon and ferry crossings, eight ammunition depots of various levels were destroyed, which significantly reduced the enemy's ability to conduct offensive operations.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Let's win together! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.