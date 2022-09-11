ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13984 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 044 0
war (20410) Donetsk region (1907) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367)

Over past day, Russians killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On September 10, the Russians killed 10 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 10, the Russians killed 10 civilians of Donetsk region: 4 in Pokrovsk, 3 in Krasnohorivka, 2 in Bakhmut, and 1 in Rayhorodok. Another 19 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Occupiers fired at entire front line from Volnovaha to Bakhmut district in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Over past day, Russians killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 