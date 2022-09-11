Over past day, Russians killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 10, the Russians killed 10 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 10, the Russians killed 10 civilians of Donetsk region: 4 in Pokrovsk, 3 in Krasnohorivka, 2 in Bakhmut, and 1 in Rayhorodok. Another 19 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

