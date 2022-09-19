Rashists shelled 11 settlements in Kherson region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Over the past two days, the police opened 36 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by the Russian army in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russians hit 11 settlements in the region with artillery. The settlements of Arkhanhelske, Vysokopillia and Karierne, the villages of Petrivka, Myroliubivka, Pravdyne, Davydiv Brid, Blahodativka, Tavriiske, Novobratske, and Osokorivka came under enemy fire. Private houses, garages, solar power plants and warehouses were destroyed and damaged, and there were dead and injured.

"In the Bilozersk community, a collaborator was exposed among the employees of an enterprise that trades in pharmaceutical goods. The man cooperates with the occupation authorities and voluntarily took the position of "head of the medical department of the central district hospital". He also spreads pro-Russian narratives on social networks," the report says.

It is also reported that the police have established the identity of a collaborator-correspondent of the propaganda TV channel "Tavria". The traitor turned out to be a 58-year-old man who is registered in the Zakarpattia region. He actively supports the occupation authorities, works at the TRC "Tavria" under a pseudonym, personally carries out hostile propaganda with the aim of discrediting the Armed Forces and the political leadership of Ukraine on the specified TV channel, as well as in social networks.

Armed soldiers of the Russian Federation stole an official car worth more than 300,000 hryvnias from the district center of primary medical and sanitary care, leaving residents of 20 villages without the opportunity to quickly receive medical care.

"In Kherson, in the private sector of the KhBK microdistrict, armed Russian servicemen conducted a series of searches of houses, looking for weapons. They took the keys to people's houses and threatened to come with repeated searches. Also, statements from residents of the regional center continue to be received that the Russian military is arbitrarily moving into their houses. "Over the past two days, the Russian military has kidnapped three men in Kherson and the village of Pravdyna," the law enforcement officers inform.

In Kherson, the Russian military seized the territory of a construction company, from where they seized and used specialized automobile machinery and equipment for their own purposes.

After the de-occupation of Visokopil, the police received complaints from local residents about property destroyed or damaged by the Russian army. Thus, during the occupation of the village, as a result of the shelling, the property of the agricultural company was damaged: the building of the tractor brigade, the warehouse for storing grain crops and the canteen building. The amount of damages is approximately 3 million hryvnias. As a result of shelling, buildings and property of an agricultural enterprise, namely cargo equipment, worth 10 million hryvnias, were destroyed.







"In Kherson, on Perekopska St., representatives of the occupying authorities seized and took control of the premises of the entertainment complex. The security guard was informed that, since the management of the establishment refused to cooperate, the newly appointed authorities of the Russian Federation plan to hold their entertainment events there," the report says.

The police record every fact of Russian aggression. On the basis of the collected materials, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.