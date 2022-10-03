Enemy attacks in area of 8 settlements were repulsed - General Staff

The two hundred and twenty-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy continues to focus efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disruption of active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the occupiers have launched 11 missiles and 10 air strikes and fired more than 65 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

According to the General Staff, more than 35 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Ridkodub, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Netaylove, Vodiane, Mariinka, Vremivka, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne, and Mykolaiv.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Ukrainske settlements of Chernihiv region and Basivka, Pysarivka, and Kyianytsia of Sumy region;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of settlements of Novosadove, Terny, Yampil, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Toretsk, Mayorsk, Nelipivka, and Yuriivka;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Mykilske, Rivnopillia, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, and Mala Tokmachka settlements with mortars, tanks, and rocket artillery.

More than 45 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the South Buh direction.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Vyiimka, Spirne, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske settlements.