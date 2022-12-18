Occupiers hit Sumy region, hit swamp, - OC "North"

The Russian army once again shelled the border of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, this time the target of enemy mortars was the swamp.

"From 12:50 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., 16 hits, probably from a 120 mm mortar, were reported in the area between the village of Bilokopytove and the village of Zarutske (swamp). There were no casualties among personnel and equipment," it says. in the message.

