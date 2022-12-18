ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15426 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 080 6
war (20322) shoot out (8733) Sumy oblast (507)

Occupiers hit Sumy region, hit swamp, - OC "North"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

сумська

The Russian army once again shelled the border of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, this time the target of enemy mortars was the swamp.

"From 12:50 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., 16 hits, probably from a 120 mm mortar, were reported in the area between the village of Bilokopytove and the village of Zarutske (swamp). There were no casualties among personnel and equipment," it says. in the message.

Read more: There are 500 Russian occupiers on the territory of ZNPP, - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 