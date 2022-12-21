During December 21, Russians struck 23 times at Sumy region - RMA
Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi released information about "arrivals" in region on December 21.
As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by him in Telegram.
Zhyvytskyi noted: "During the day, Russians struck 23 times on the Sumy region border.
Seredyno-Budska and Hlukhivska hromadas were under enemy fire.
Russian troops struck the Seredyno-Budska community with mortars, 3 hits took place.
Russians shelled the Hlukhiv community with multiple rocket launchers. There were 20 hits. People were not injured."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password