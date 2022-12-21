During December 21, Russians struck 23 times at Sumy region - RMA

Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi released information about "arrivals" in region on December 21.

Zhyvytskyi noted: "During the day, Russians struck 23 times on the Sumy region border.

Seredyno-Budska and Hlukhivska hromadas were under enemy fire.

Russian troops struck the Seredyno-Budska community with mortars, 3 hits took place.

Russians shelled the Hlukhiv community with multiple rocket launchers. There were 20 hits. People were not injured."

