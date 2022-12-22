Yesterday Russian invaders killed 1 civilian, another 14 were injured, - PO

During the past day, December 21, as a result of full-scale Russian aggression, one civilian died. 14 people were injured.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians wounded three citizens in the Donetsk region, three in the Mykolaiv region, two in the Kharkiv region, and one person was killed and six others were injured in the Kherson region," the message reads.

