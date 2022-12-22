Russia and China conduct joint naval exercises

Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint exercises in the East China Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the missile cruiser "Varyag", the destroyer "Marshal Shaposhnikov" and two corvettes of the Russian Pacific Fleet took part in the exercises.

China sent two destroyers, a diesel submarine and a number of other ships to the exercise. Russian and Chinese aviation also took part in the maneuvers.

"The main goal of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

As reported, exercises between Russia and China will take place on December 21-27 in the East China Sea, including missile launches and artillery fire. Such maneuvers have been held annually since 2012.