Russian and Belarusian will be judged in Poland for espionage

The Prosecutor’s Office of Poland sent an indictment to the court against a Russian and a citizen of Belarus, who are accused of spying for the Russian military intelligence (GRU). This was announced by the press secretary of the District Prosecutor’s Office of Warsaw, Aleksandra Skzyniaz

On December 30, 2022, the military affairs department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw sent an indictment to the District Court in Białystok. In it, the prosecutor accused a citizen of Russia and a citizen of Belarus of conducting espionage activities for the benefit of Russian military intelligence from 2017 to April

in 2022.

"Both were detained in April 2022. Based on materials collected by the Military Counterintelligence Service and materials collected during the investigation, it was established that they participated in Russian military intelligence activities by recognizing defense-critical military objects of the Republic of Poland, as well as by obtaining information about combat capability, morale and functioning of units, including in times of danger, with subsequent provision of the received information to the above-mentioned intelligence service," she explained.

According to the conclusions of the investigation, both persons involved were in the territory of Poland on legal grounds.

"A citizen of Belarus, first studying at one of the universities in Bialystok, and then getting a job in the organization of parachute training, established contacts, including social ones, which he used in his activities for the benefit of Russian military intelligence. The second accused carried out activities in the interests of Russian intelligence , under the guise of holding cultural events and tourism," said the representative of the prosecutor's office.

In addition, as established by the prosecutor's office, the espionage activities of the defendants were focused on military units located in the northeastern part of Poland.

"As part of this activity, tasks were carried out to identify the main elements of the Polish Armed Forces and collect information, in particular regarding the performance of tasks by the servicemen of the Polish Armed Forces in the area of the state border with Belarus in connection with the so-called migration crisis, the number of servicemen performing tasks in the border area and the structure of units, the use of specialized equipment by the Polish Armed Forces, the state of combat morale and operational capabilities, the interaction of military units stationed in the north-east of Poland with the troops of other NATO member countries," the message states.

Since the arrest, both suspects in the espionage case have been in custody.