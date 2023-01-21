Berlin and Paris will not allow Putin’s imperialism to win, - Scholz

Germany and France together stand for peace and order on the continent, despite the often difficult history of the neighborhood.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in his Saturday KanzlerKompakt video podcast.

"We face a common challenge. Putin's imperialism will not win. We will not allow Europe to return to the times when violence replaced politics. We will continue to support Ukraine. Together. In defense of our European peace project," Scholz said.

He noted that over the past 60 years, Franco-German friendship has become "natural", every day, but if you look back, for centuries the relationship between the two states was complicated, marked by wars and destruction, deep mistrust.

When Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and President Charles de Gaulle signed the Élysée Treaty 60 years ago, less than 20 years had passed since the end of the Second World War, which was started by Germany.

"The wounds were far from healed. But France extended a hand to the Germans as a sign of reconciliation. A historic gesture," the Chancellor of Germany noted.

He emphasized that now - after 60 years - it is possible to say: "the peace project has been completed." Germany and France are friends and close partners. Today we are talking about the European peace project at the turn of the century, about common values that countries want to preserve, protect and strengthen.

On January 22, Scholz will travel to Paris with his government to participate in the Franco-German Council of Ministers, the time of which, at the initiative of President Emmanuel Macron, is timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysée Treaty.