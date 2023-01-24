Over the rest of the month, Russia sent tens of thousands of new military servicemen to Ukraine. However, the transfer of forces did not give the desired result.

This is reported by CNN with reference to a high-ranking representative of the United States of America, Censor.NET informs.

It turns out that such a transfer of strength did not give the desired result. Shards of soldiers arrived at the front line "badly equipped, badly trained" to be "thrown on the battlefield".

"The Russian Federation has sent a war as a replacement or support for new parts to replace the newly organized and organized ones," the TV channel says.

According to CNN, the official also noted that the occupiers began arriving on the battlefield after Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization of the Russian Federation in October 2022.

