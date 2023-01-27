We now need 300-500 tanks for offensive actions, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 300-500 tanks for offensive operations.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state said this in an interview with Sky News.

"We are building a certain number of tanks in parallel. We are repairing our tanks. I am not ready to talk about this in great detail, because they (the Russians. - Ed.) are hitting our logistics centers. Therefore, we need 300-500 tanks now. Here, why do I feel this way?

Tanks are needed for offensive actions on our land, on our land. Armored vehicles are needed to protect our people," the head of state emphasized.

The President thanked Germany, Great Britain, and the USA for the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine.

Read more: EU on tanks for Ukraine: "Russia has begun to transfer war to another stage"

"I am grateful to the world for supporting Ukraine. But if we speak openly and honestly, the number of tanks and the time when they can reach us play an important role. We have weapons for which a decision was made, but they have not yet arrived. It happens, these weapons have been going for months. I'm not saying that anyone is to blame for this, I'm just saying that relief comes when what the partners give starts working to protect our army," Zelensky added.