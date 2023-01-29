Ukraine’s partner countries should not compete with each other, - Sholtz

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz noted that countries should not compete in the issue of providing weapons to Ukraine, this is counterproductive.

This opinion was expressed by a German politician in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Ukrinform".

"I can only warn against the start of constant competition when it comes to weapon systems. When another debate immediately begins in Germany after a decision is made, it does not look very serious and shakes the citizens' trust in the government's decisions," the head of government said.

Currently, it is important for him that all states that have announced their intention to transfer tanks to Ukraine do so.

