Tokayev banned erection of monuments to Soviet figures in Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed to stop erecting monuments to figures of the USSR with fictional biographies.

He stated this at a meeting with the heads of state bodies, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the practice of opening monuments and busts of Soviet-era figures continues in Kazakhstan, including those who were directly involved in mass repressions.

"Biographies filled with heroic deeds that did not exist in real life are invented. Archival documents on this topic either do not confirm or are missing," Tokayev said.

He noted that groups of activists force citizens to believe in mythologized biographies of party figures of the Soviet past.

