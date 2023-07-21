ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
On night of July 21, explosions occurred in Kherson

According to media reports, explosions were heard in Kherson on night of July 21.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Suspilne.

"Explosions were heard in Kherson," the statement said.

As of now, no air alert has been announced in Kherson and the region.

