On night of July 21, explosions occurred in Kherson
According to media reports, explosions were heard in Kherson on night of July 21.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Suspilne.
"Explosions were heard in Kherson," the statement said.
As of now, no air alert has been announced in Kherson and the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password