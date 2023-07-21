Tkachenko: I submitted my resignation to Prime Minister tonight

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said that on 20 July he submitted his resignation due to "a wave of misunderstandings about importance of culture in times of war".

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in a Telegram.

Tkachenko said: "I brought my resignation to the Prime Minister tonight because of a wave of misunderstanding about the importance of culture during the war. Only later was I surprised by the President's statement on the same issue.

Culture is important in times of war because it is a war not only for territories, but for people, and people are our memory, history, language, creativity despite the war, heritage and the past for the sake of the future. Both private and budgetary funds for culture are no less important during the war than for drones, because culture is the shield of our identity and our borders. And this is my principled position against others."

See also Censor.NET: Zelenskyy: I asked Shmyhal to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy. VIDEO