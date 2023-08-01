Russians shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery on August 1, - RMA

On the afternoon of August 1, the Russian army shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. Fortunately, there were no victims.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak.

"This afternoon, the aggressor "watered" Nikopol region with fire. He hit the district center with heavy artillery. No one was hurt. And that's the main thing," Lysak wrote.

The head of the RMA added that rescuers are currently investigating the consequences of the shelling.

