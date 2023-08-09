In Bakhmut direction, 140 occupiers were destroyed, 232 were wounded, 4 were taken prisoner, - Cherevaty

In the Bakhmut direction, 140 Russian invaders were destroyed, 232 were wounded, 4 were taken prisoner during the day, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the initiative,

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, Deputy Commander of the Eastern Group of Forces for Strategic Communications, announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"Our military continues to put pressure on the enemy and keep the initiative in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy is resisting madly. He struck our positions with artillery of various types 626 times a day, and carried out 4 air raids. In total, 11 combat clashes took place in that direction. 140 invaders were destroyed, 232 were wounded, 4 were captured," Cherevaty said.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a lot of Russian military equipment. In particular, 3 tanks, 3 BMPs, 2 Grad anti-aircraft missiles, Akatsiya self-propelled guns, a D-30 howitzer, three ammunition depots, as well as a Borysoglebsk-2 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 ZALA UAVs, three Lancet barrage munitions ", 6 UAV launchers.

Answering questions about the situation directly near Bakhmut, in particular in the Klishchiivka area, Cherevaty noted that "to some extent, this is the epicenter."

"We don't want to reveal the details, but the initiative is being held by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy is suffering heavy losses. There is strong pressure on the enemy, but very well thought out, systematic, without frontal attacks that would lead to heavy losses of personnel," he emphasized.

In turn, in the Limano-Kupian direction, the enemy carried out 5 attacks per day and shelled Ukrainian positions 522 times. He also carried out 16 air raids.

"During the repulse of enemy attacks, 51 occupiers were destroyed, 117 were wounded. 2 T-80 tanks were destroyed. BMP, 2 mortars, an anti-tank gun "Rapir" and 2 unmanned complexes "Orlan" and 8 barrage ammunition were destroyed," Cherevaty said.

According to him, the increase in the number of enemy losses in the General Staff is due to the fact that the enemy is trying to be more active in some areas and is becoming more vulnerable to defeat by Ukrainian forces.